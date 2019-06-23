Govt dismisses 167 more Medical Officers

June 23, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The government has cancelled the appointment of 167 more Medical Officers (MO), who were appointed in May this year by Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department, for failing to join their duties.

An order issued by H&ME Department stated that the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu and Kashmir on June 15 furnished details of MOs who failed to join their places of postings upto the last date of joining.

“Therefore, it is hereby ordered that the appointments in respect of 167 Medical Officers appointed vide Government order 487-HME of 2019dated 16-05-2019 who have failed to join their places of posting shall be deemed to have been cancelled,” reads the order.

The terminated doctors are among 332 MOs who were falling in the waiting list that was issued in January by the health department. They had been recommended by Public Service Commission (PSC).

Last year, the government decided not to allow appointees to continue with their postgraduates/demonstrations in medical colleges.

“They have only one choice either to opt for appointment or opt out and go for studies,” said an official in the health department.

On January 15, the health department issued the appointment orders to 921 Medical Officers to augment the healthcare facilities in rural areas.

However, on March 14, it cancelled the appointment of 437 MOs in the department for failing to join their duties at peripheral hospitals in the state.

In April the government cancelled appointments of 91 MOs followed by 17 more doctors in the month of May pushing the hobbled health care to the wall.

Of the 921 doctors, the appointments of 545 doctors had been cancelled in the health department for failing to join their places of postings.

The state is facing a huge problem as doctors are leaving for Middle East and West after completing their studies at government expense in the state.

The Economic Survey report released last year has revealed that the doctor-patient ratio in J&K is 1:1,658 as against the recommended norm of 1:1,000 by the World Health Organization.