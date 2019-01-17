Govt directs furnishing data of causal works by January 25

Kansal chairs maiden meeting of Committee for determining actual number
Kansal chairs maiden meeting of Committee for determining actual number
JAMMU:
Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal today chaired the maiden meeting of the Committee constituted for determining the actual number of PDL, TDL, Casual and DRWs engaged in the PDD, PHE and I&FC departments.
The Principal Secretary sought details regarding the submission of bio-data format provided to seek details of causal employees engaged by these departments.
The Principal Secretary was informed that the exercise of data collection is under process and would be completed soon. The Principal Secretary asked the concerned departments to submit the thoroughly verified data before January 25, 2019, so that the process of formulating a road map for these workers is formulated.
He directed the concerned officers for sensitizing all divisions regarding the process of collecting details of casual employees so that the data is generated as per the set format already provided to them. He asked the concerned officers to work in close coordination to make haste-free and timely collection of data possible without any further delay. The meeting was attended by Secretary PHE Farooq Ahmad Shah, I&FC, Director Finance PDD and various other officers administrative officers.