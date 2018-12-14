Govt directs DDOs to keep service books of employees in their personal custody

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 13:
The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all drawing and disbursing officers to keep the service books of the employees working in their jurisdiction in their own control and not to allow the employees to keep their service books in their custody. They have been warned of serious action if they allow any employee to keep the service book under his/her personal custody.
The General Administration Department on Thursday issued a Government Circular vide Number 51-GAD of 2018 Dated 13_12_2018 stating that “The service-book of a Government servant is an important document to record all the events in his/her entire service career from the date of his appointment till his retirement. As per Article 266 of J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956, the service-book of a Government employee is required to be kept in the custody of the concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officer.”
The order further reads, “It has been observed in some cases that original service books are not being kept in the custody of the Drawing and Disbursing Officers but are being retained by the officers/officials in their personal custody which is contrary to the rules/procedure.”
Impressing upon all the Administrative Secretaries/Heads of the Departments to ensure proper custody of service-books of the Government employees working under their administrative control as per the procedure laid down in J&K Civil Service Regulations,” the order reads “Any deviation from the extant rules shall be viewed seriously.” (KNS)