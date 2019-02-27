Govt directs constitution of committees to prevent harassment of women at workplace

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday directed all the deputy commissioners and heads of departments to prevent sexual harassment of women at the workplace.
“…it is impressed upon all the Deputy Commissioners and Heads of the Departments to constitute Local Complaint Committee (LCC) at District level in terms of Section- 6 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to receive complaints of Sexual harassment where the internal complaint committee has not been constituted,” read an order issued by the General Administration department.
“The compliance report in the matter may be sent to the General Administration Department,” it said.
The order said that the National Commission for women has advised constituting Local Complaint Committee (LCC) at District Level in terms of Section- 6 of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
Elaborating, it said Section- 6 of the Act provides that every District Officer shall constitute in the district concerned, a committee to be known as the “Local Complaint Committee” to receive complaints of sexual harassment from establishments where the Internal complaint Committee has not been constituted due to having less than ten workers or if the complaint is against the employer himself.
The District Officer, according to the act, shall designate one nodal officer in every block, taluka and tehsil in rural or tribal area and ward or municipality in the urban area, to receive complaints and forward the same to the concerned Local Complaint Committee within a period of seven days.