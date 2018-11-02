Govt directs BOSE to conduct exam of detained Shopian student

Srinagar:
Governor led administration on Thursday ordered Board authorities to conduct examination of 12th class student from Shopian—who missed one of the papers after being detained by police in place of his brother in Shopian district of South Kashmir.
Taking cognizance of a news reports, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai said that authorities concerned have been specifically ordered to arrange the examination of the student for Environmental Science paper which he missed due to illegal detention. "I have directed the concerned to arrange the examination for the student,"Ganie told GNS.
Confirming it, Director School Education Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo told GNS that BOSE authorities have been asked to arrange for the examination.
The development follows an appeal issued by the family of the student Ubaid Ahmad Bhat, 16, son of Nazir Ahmad Bhat of Muloo Chitragam, Shopian.
Ubaid had missed the paper on account his illegal detention by police in place his brother during a night raid on Tuesday. Ubaid was released around 11:30 pm, hours after GNS carried news report regarding him. It has been learnt that top police authorities ordered his release soon after the news.
"We are thankful to GNS for carrying the news highlighting how innocent boy was arrested by police and not allowed to take exam despite our requests and showing to police authorities his roll number slip allotted by J&K Bose for appearing in class 12th examinations," mother of the youth Jawaira Bano earlier told GNS, adding, "We request concerned authorities to conduct exam for the paper (Environmental Science) missed by Ubaid for none of his fault". Ubaid is the student of Government Higher Secondary School, Tarkiwangam, Shopian and missed the Environmental Science paper yesterday.