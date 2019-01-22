Govt directs Admin Secys to transfer officers out of home distts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 21:
Following a communication from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the administrative secretaries to transfer the officers of the departments connected with the conduct of ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections after the publication of electoral roles this month.
An order issued from the General Administration Department (GAD) to administrative secretaries of all the departments in compliance to a notification from the Election Commission of India (ECI) has stated that transfer of officers shall not apply to officials retiring in next six months but such officers and officials shall not be associated in any way with the election duty.
The government has directed the administrative secretaries to take a note of it that range IGPs, DIGs, SSPs, SPs, additional SPs, SDPOs, sub inspectors and sub inspectors shall also come be liable for transfer under the instructions of the ECI.
The government has, however, made it clear that the directive of the ECI shall not apply to police officials posted in functional departments like computerization, special branch, training and such wings of the police department.
The police department has been directed not to post even the officers of the rank of sub inspectors in their home districts, stating therein that "If a police sub inspector had completed or would be completing a tenure of three years out of four years on or before the cut update in a police sub division then he/she should be transferred out to a police sub division which does not fall in his/her home district.
The ECI has authorized the Chief Electoral Officer not only to transfer but also appropriate departmental action against an officer facing specific complaints of political bias or prejudice against any such government officer which on enquiry are substantiated by facts.
The government has also directed that no officer or official against whom a criminal case is pending can be deployed for election duty. KNS