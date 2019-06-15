Govt direct administrative secretaries to review developmental works on weekly basis

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Governor administration has directed heads of all departments to review the schemes on weekly basis.

Official sources told KNS that the government has issued a circular to all the administrative secretaries to undertake field visits on weekly basis and review the important state and centrally sponsored schemes, developmental works and other related matters of their departments. “They have been directed to submit a status report to the Chief Secretary interalia highlighting the issues which require intervention for timely completion of the projects,” sources said.

A source privy to the development said that circular was issued in view of Centre expressing unhappiness in implementation of schemes.

Earlier government in one of the circulars had said, “All the administrative departments shall provide the details of allocation under different centrally sponsored schemes to the Finance Department. They shall also share with the Finance department the pending proposals/claims with concerned Union ministry, if any, during the currency of the current financial year to facilitate follow up action, if required, by the Finance Department.”

Despite that several departments have failed to adhere the directions of the government.

The Finance Department had also taken a serious note over “lackadaisical” approach of authorities of various departments in implementing the schemes.

A committee has been framed headed by Joint Director Budget to “track submission of utilisation certificates by the departments for centrally sponsored schemes.

It has been tasked to “monitor utilised and unutilised funds and submit fortnightly consolidated summary reports. Investigate financial irregularities referred to it”.

“Endeavour to improve efficiencies in the existing expenditure classification system including focus on capital expenditure. Strive to improve operational efficiency of expenditures through focus on utilisation targets and outcome. Move towards achieving reduction in financial costs through better cash management system,” the committee has been tasked.

An official of Finance Department said that government has also taken a strong note that many developmental works have got affected over the years for non-utilisation of funds. “It had been seen most of the departments were failing to spend budget allocation funds in the first quarter of the year and then they were also not able to utilize these funds in the last quarter of the year due to weather conditions and other reasons. There are also reports about irregularities in funds in several schemes,” the official said.