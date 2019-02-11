Govt destroying remnants of democracy in JK: KCSDS

Srinagar:
Prominent civil society group, Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) on Sunday alleged that administration-led by Governor, Satya Pal Malik was destroying remnants of democracy in restive Jammu Kashmir.
In a statement issue here, KCSDS while reacting to what they termed as the “dictatorial” and “unconstitutional” powers assumed by the Governor, Satya Pal Malik by virtue of which he is destroying the remnants of democracy to set up new records of "colonial occupation" in the state.
The spokesperson said that an emergency meeting of the civil society members was held on Sunday to deliberate upon the grant of divisional status to Ladakh and Kargil districts by SAC on Friday
Calling it yet another “authoritarian major assault” on the people’s collective will, the members questioned the authority of a non state-subject Governor assisted by a bunch of non state-subject 'babus' to take such a decision of far reaching implications.
The members said that the grant of separate divisional status to any area of the state including Ladakh comes under the powers and jurisdiction of only the genuine representatives of the state who may take such decision after serious and sustained debate and discussion on available data of district developmental indices on three major indexes of Agricultural Development Index (ADI), Social Development Index (SDI) and Economic Welfare Index (EWI).
KCSDS has all along been advocating for an equitable distribution of resources and structured schemes for equitable development at regional and district levels in the State.
“It is only because of the political interference and jugglery that the state still witnesses inter and intra regional disparities in the equitable growth and development despite a foolproof institutionalized process and mechanism in place, observed the members,” the statement said. “Can the Governor and his selected advisors explain the logic and criteria behind almost all structured developmental projects under PM Package being set up only in 3 districts thereby ignoring all other 7 districts in the region?,” it asked.
The KCSDS spokesperson asked why Jammu was topping the developmental index of all 22 districts of the state while Poonch, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar and Rajouri in the same region were on the tail end, asked the members. “KCSDS opposes such disparities even if these happen in Kashmir region also,” it said, adding “The members said that by taking another dictatorial decision, the Governor has once again proved that he has been religiously following the dictates and fascist ideology of his masters in Delhi and Nagpur against all constitutional norms and propriety.”
The spokesperson alleged that while declaring Leh as the headquarter of newly created division for the twin districts of Leh and Kargil, the Governor has purposely ignored not only the developmental index of Kargil district but also the fact that Srinagar was nearer in distance to the district than Leh.