Govt designates MTCs, state referral labs to combat hepatitis in JK

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Atal Dulloo chairs first ever Steering Committee Meeting for implementation of NVHCP

With an aim to combat the spread of hepatitis virus, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday designated model treatment centres (MTCs) in twin capitals—besides launching state and district referral labs across the State.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, who chaired the first ever Steering Committee Meeting for implementation of National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP) here at Civil Secretariat, directed all agencies—including, both the heath Directorates, medical colleges, National health mission among other allied wings to work in close coordination for bringing remarkable results on the ground—which would help in eliminating spread of hepatitis virus.

The Steering Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education with Mission Director as Member Secretary. It was decided that the Committee shall monitor and provide guidance for implementation of NVHCP in the state. The Committee shall advice on the newer interventions over the process of implementation. The Committee was asked to meet at least once in six months.

Giving details of the programme and the status of Hepatitis B and C in Kashmir Division, the officials informed the meeting that in as on July 23, 2019, a total of 1521 patients have been treated at DH Anantnag and 131 on treatment in District Anantnag and 20 patients on Treatment in District Shopian.

The meeting was informed that a Model Treatment Centres, State Referral Laboratory at Department of Gastroenterology, Government Medical College, Srinagar / Jammu) have been designated, bedsides centers at the district headquarters. It has been decided that 3 day training of Medical Officers for Model Treatment Centres would be carried out while as 5 day Training for lab Technicians and 1 day Training of Peer/DEO support of MTCs & TCs and 1 day Training of Pharmacist of MTCs & TCs.

The officials informed that awareness generation & behaviour change communication Immunization for hepatitis B – birth dose, high risk groups, health care workers would also be taken care.

The officials further informed the meeting that the Rs 1.59 crores have been approved for the purchase of drugs & Kits these will be procured centrally & disseminated to states. Consumables for laboratory under NVHCP (Plasticware, RUP, evacuated vacuum tubes, waste disposable bags, kits for HBsAg titre, grant for calibration of small equipments, money for EQAS)

The meeting was attended by Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof Parvez Ahmad Shah, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma, Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Prof Sunanda Raina, Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Bhupinder Kumar, Nodal Officer, Muhammad Shafi Koka, among other officers attended the meeting via video-conferencing.