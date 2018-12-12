Govt designates Dr Yashpal Shama director new medical colleges

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The state government Wednesday designated Dr Yashpal Sharma as Director for five new medical colleges in the state
“Dr Yashpal Sharma is designated as director (coordination) to oversee the coordination issues related to the establishment of new medical colleges—Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua, and Rajouri—in the state,” reads an order issued by Health and Medical Education Department.
The order further says that Dr Sharma will monitor the progress of these medical colleges on a regular basis.
“The salary and emoluments of Dr Sharma shall be drawn against the post of Registrar Academics in Government Medical College Jammu,” it said.