Govt deprives people of basic amenities: Mirwiaz

Srinagar:
Lashing out at the Governor, Satya Pal Malik led administration for failing to provide basic amenities to the people during harsh weather conditions, chairman, Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday expressed his resentment—alleging that government’s “lackadaisical” approach was not only condemnable but it amounts to gross human rights violation in Kashmir.
Addressing Friday gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz alleged that one hand, forces have “unleashed a reign of terror” across south Kashmir by launching frequent CASOs where in people of all ages including elderly, women and children are asked to stay out of their house in the biting cold for hours together. “Youth are harassed and homes vandalized and on the other, people are being deprived of all the basic amenities needed at a time when temperature has plummeted to minus 8 degrees Celsius,” Mirwaiz alleged. “This way, people are subjected to collective punishment,” he alleged. “We demand an immediate end to these operations,” he said.
Mirwaiz said that it was beyond doubt that people be it traders, employees and the business community pay taxes and electricity dues in crore and that our state was enriched with the natural resources producing huge amount of electricity and yet Kashmir is deprived of this much needed facility at a time when people need it the most.
“State has a huge potential of producing 20,000 Megawatts of electricity that can fetch Rs 60,000 crore income but unfortunately, not even the 10 per cent of the resources we have aren’t, being explored with the result entire Kashmir is plunged in a deep crisis at the time of freezing temperatures.”
Mirwaiz said that Jammu and Kashmir was bestowed with the natural resources that belong to the people of the State. “Unfortunately people of ill-fated State are deprived of it just to make them economically weaker every day,” Mirwaiz said. “The height is that where Kashmir shivers with the minus temperatures, GoI through its non-state actors like NHPC is in control of most of the existing power projects of the State and is exporting our power to States of India.”
Due to the minus low temperatures, Mirwaiz said a vast chunk of population in Srinagar is craving for the water and electricity while as in villages, situation is much worse. This reflects how much development Kashmir has been achieved over the past 70 years as claimed by the so-called successive rulers of Kashmir.
He said that the year 2019 is about to start and the issue of providing uninterrupted water and electricity to the people remains a distant dream. Mirwaiz said that despite paying tax and the electricity fee in crores , why are people still kept away from the much needed electricity supply in the winter months. He said when people raise their voice against it and demand adequate power supply, they are thrashed.
He said that while as resistance leadership and the people of Kashmir are fighting for the just cause on one hand, but we can’t turn a blind eye to the shortage of basic amenities. Mirwaiz urged all section of society to raise voice against the shortage of basic facilities especially water and electricity stating that people are well within their rights to demand this basic facility.
We are duty bound to safeguard sacrifices of youth: Geelani
Pays tributes to slain militant killed in Pulwama encounter
Srinagar: Paying tributes to militants killed in a brief encounter at Koil in south Kashmir’s district Pulwama, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday said “these militants were sacrificing their lives for the cause.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani said that “every day our youth are sacrificing their precious lives for the sacred cause—“They are making all of us duty bound to safeguard these sacrifices with utmost commitment and dedication to pursue the cause.”
Cautioning people against what he said as the “multi-faced people, hypocrites and fresh entrants of the brigade of stooges”, Geelani alleged “they are the main culprits responsible for the bloodshed and death and destruction all around and they are only concerned with their luxury and dividends at the cost of the life and livelihood of common people.”