Govt denies grant to SED for maintenance of washrooms

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 07:
The government has purportedly denied the grants to the School Education Department (SED) for the maintenance of washrooms in government-run-schools.
Top sources in the department said that the finance department has not agreed to give maintenance grant to the SED for upholding of toilets; however, the SED is contemplating to use its internal resources by way of grants given to the department by centrally sponsored scheme Samagra.
According to the source, “Samagra scheme provides Rs 5,000 to primary and middle schools and Rs 10,000 for High and Higher Secondary schools.”
Pertinently, Rising Kashmir has published a number of stories pertaining to the lack of toilets in a number of government-run-schools of various districts of the valley including Anantnag, Bandipora and Budgam areas.
Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Director Ghulam Nabi Itoo said, “The department needs the support of government for the sanitation of toilets and washrooms. We have requirement of Rs 10,000 per school for the one academic year out of which we want to utilize half of the funds from the grants of Samagra and rest of funds can be utilized from internal resources of the department by way of mobilizing assets of the SED,” Itoo said.
He said, “As per our calculation, we need Rs 1000 per month to maintain the toilet block of every school.To keep the toilets orderly and working, we will have to assign the job to sweepers or we may need the phenol or anti-bacterial liquids for the sanitation purpose,” Itoo said.