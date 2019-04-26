Govt delinks Anti-Corruption Bureau from SVC interference

April 26, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The State government has delinked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from the interference of State Vigilance Commission (SVC) in the newly-framed SVC Rules 2019.

According to the new rules, announced a day after the appointment of new ACB Director, the mandatory clause of ACB having to submit hourly reports to SVC, which was seen as a major reason in causing delay in conducting investigations in a time-bound manner, has now been removed.

The government through SRO-301 issued under Section 18 of the J&K State Vigilance Commission Act, 2011 now repealed the SVC Rules 2013.

Under Section 20 of the SVC Rules 2013, it was mentioned that it would be obligatory on the part of the Director Vigilance to ensure that once a case is registered or preliminary inquiry ordered, a copy of FIR along with the copy of the complaint is transmitted to the commission within 24 hours.

However, under the new SVC Rules 2019, Section 20 makes no such mention.

Also under Section 20 of SVC Rules 2013, the Director of Vigilance had to submit the progress reports on a monthly basis in all under investigation cases and preliminary inquiries to the commission while the commission was also authorised to demand progress reports in any FIR case or preliminary inquiry at any time which the ACB was bound to submit.

However, the new SVC Rules 2019 state that the Director ACB has to submit progress reports on a quarterly basis in all under investigation cases or preliminary inquiries “provided that in case FIR is registered or Regular Departmental Action ordered, the ACB will intimate it to the SVC”.

“However, while exercising powers of supervision, the commission will not direct the bureau to provide individual details of the case(s) or investigate or dispose of the case in a particular manner,” the new rules state.

Under Section 21 of the SVC Rules of 2013, it was mentioned that on the receipt of the progress reports of FIR cases and preliminary inquiries, the SVC will examine these and convey its observations and directions to the Director ACB, who will take further action to bring the investigation or inquiries to the logical conclusion.

However, under the new SVC Rules 2019, Section 21 state, “When the bureau concludes the investigation of the case and on the strength of the evidence finds that a prima facie case for commission of offence under Prevention of Corruption Act is established, it will prepare a final investigation report and submit it along with the supporting documents to the government for accord of prosecution sanction.”

The new rules state that the government would in such cases seek advice of the commission which would be tendered by the commission within a period of four weeks.

“In other cases, where prosecution is not required, the bureau will intimate the government of its views and in case the bureau decides to close the case, it will submit the report to the government and a copy of the final investigation report will also be submitted along with the case diary file to the commission,” the new rules state.

Earlier, under Section 26 of SVC Rules of 2013, the commission was conferred with powers to assess the work of the Director ACB and his subordinate officers but under the new rules these powers have now been omitted.