Govt 'deliberately' withdrawing security of PDP leaders: PDP

April 05, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday said the government was providing full-fledged security to leaders quitting the party while its senior leaders along with new entrants are being deprived of the security cover.

Addressing a press conference here, PDP General Secretary and former cabinet minister Abdul Haq Khan said the state administration is deliberately withdrawing security to the PDP leaders so that they don't actively participate in the election process.

Earlier the PDP had written to Chief Electoral Officer complaining the administration was influencing the elections by withdrawing the security to its leaders.