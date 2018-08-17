Govt declares holiday today

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 16:
The government has ordered holiday on Friday as a mark of respect to fomer Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday.
In an order issued General Administration Department, government ordered closure of all offices/boards/corporations and educational institutions tomorrow.
It also stated that there would be State mourning for seven days from August 16 to 22.
"The national and State flags shall fly at half mast during the state mourning on all buildings and places where these are flown regularly," the order further read.
There would be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.