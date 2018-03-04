About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at March 04, 2018


Govt declares highway patches ‘No-Construction Zone’

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, March 3:

The government has declared the area falling on both sides of the Srinagar-Jammu Highway from Kadalbal, Pampore to Merzapora, Awantipora as No-Construction Zone.
“It has become imperative and expedient to safeguard the Srinagar-Jammu Highway and maintain its pristine glory especially on virgin lush-green land. It is accordingly notified that the areas falling on both sides of the highway from Kadalbal, Pampore to Merzapora, Awantipora are No-Construction Zone and are accordingly prohibited for land-filling,” said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Pulwama.
It said anybody found violating these instructions shall be ealt with strictly under the norms and the constructions raised/land filling done shall be demolished/excavated at the cost of the owners of such constructions/land fills.
The notification further stated that the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has, vide Order No: DivCom/LAS/1566(E)/2827 dated: 17-06-2017 already banned such constructions on both sides of the highway.

 

