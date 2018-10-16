Govt decides to make Leh Milk Plant functional soon

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15:
To boost the dairy sector in the Ladakh region, Government decided to make milk pasteurization plant at Ugling with a capacity of 2000 liters per hour functional at earliest.
The official spokesperson said that the decision was taken by Principal Secretary to Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, and Transport Department Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon after winding up his five-day Ladakh tour.
Dr. Samoon said that it would boost the dairy sector of the district by the establishment of new milk cooperatives and by providing organized milk marketing support.
The mega plant was non- functional from some years due to snag in the chiller and needed some other works.
Dr. Samoon during the visit directed the Chief Animal Husbandry Department Leh to submit the DPR within a week and start the necessary works at earliest estimated at Rs 50 lakh. He also directed for submission of DPR as per NABARD guidelines within two weeks for District Hospital complex at Damboochan Leh.
Regarding the Bull mother farm Ugling, Dr. Samoon directed for the cultivation of more Alpha fodder on the lands available besides increasing livestock strength of the farm.
While appreciating the Animal Husbandry Department for taking innovative steps for milk marketing, Dr Samoon stressed on the officers to install more vending machines with pasteurized quality milk. He also directed for the promotion of Yak/camel wool products and also popularization of Yak Cheeze especially among Changpas. Samoon directed for popularizing artificial insemination technology with the provision of a facility to all animal husbandry centers of Leh besides organizing refresher training programmes for technicians. Stressing on the need to strengthen disease investigation La, Dr Samoon called for disease mapping of the entire region with special focus on verifying the endemicity of brucellosis which is zoonotic in nature.