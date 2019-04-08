Govt de-categorizes over 400 protected persons in JK

April 08, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘Highest from Congress, 77 from NC, 66 from BJP and 26 from PDP’

Amid hue and cry over the withdrawal of security to leaders of political parties, the State Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC), has this week de-categorized 409 protected persons from the security cover.

As per official circular issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Armed), following SRCC recommendations security cover including PSOs, Escorts, attachment guards have been withdrawn from 96 leaders of Congress party followed by 77 of National Conference (NC),66 leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party and 26 leaders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The official circular, in possession of Rising Kashmir, issued on April 2nd has directed all the Commandants of JKAP to “ensure that all the security cover viz: PSOs/Escorts/Attachment Guards etc of your respective units presently deployed with these de-categorized PPs is withdrawn by today positively and compliance report in this regard as per the following format may be submitted to this headquarter.”

The list of de-categorized leaders further include 13 leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist); 7 leaders of Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and 3 leaders of Democratic Party Nationalist.

As per the circular, 34 former Jammu Kashmir Police officers have also been de-categorized from the security cover including former officers of the level of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Superintendent of Police (SP)and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The security cover has also been withdrawn for 30 people under the “others” category, who includes social activists, contractors, businessmen, religious leaders, former Ikhwan members and private school principals.

The circular has also directed for withdrawal of security from incumbent Director Health Services Kashmir Kunzas Dolma; Chairman State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) Basharat Dhar; Secretary Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Aziz Hajni; Former Bureaucrat and Chairman Kashmir Development Front Farooq Renzushah; Dr G.Q Allaqband; maternal uncle of Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and General Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chuni Lal Parihar.

The government has also withdrawn security from five former advocates, advocate generals and a district session judge along with three persons from the media fraternity.

The SRCC’s recommendations have come in the wake of Union Ministry of Home Affairs asking the state government to recover over 2000 police personnel and 250 vehicles, which were given in excess to the entitlement of various protected persons across Jammu and Kashmir.

The de-categorization has also come in the backdrop of a cut in the Security Related Expenditure (SRE).

The PDP’s important office bearers, who have been de-categorised, include District President Kulgam, Zonal President Anantnag, District President Youth Kulgam, Chief Coordinator Youth and Youth Wing General Secretary.

NC’s important office bearers, who have been de-categorized, include party District President Kisthwar Tanveer Kitchloo, District President Baramulla and Vice President Baramulla.

The Congress party’s office bearers who have been de-categorized include All India Congress Committee member Aslam Goni and party’s District President Anantnag.

Ex-MLAs and MLCs who have been de-categorized include Faqir Nath of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, Thakur Randhir Singh of NCP, Mohammad Rashid Qureshi of PDP, Choudhary Noor Hussain, Syed Mushtaq Bukhari, Abdul Aziz Wani, Harbans Singh, Mohammad Ikhlaq Khan, Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, Bushan Lal Bhat, Ram Paul, Mohammad Iqbal Bhat, Jagjeevan Lal, Gh Nabi Bhat, Brij Mohan Sharma, Firdous Syed, Abdul Rahim Dad, Abdul Wahid Shan and Farooq Ahmed Mir (all of NC), Gialchan Narboo, Amrit Malhotra, Ashok Kumar, T Namgial, Balwan Singh, Dharam Pal Sharma, Arvinder Singh Micky, Ghulam Nabi, Mula Ram, Yogesh Sawhney, Suman Lata Bhagat, Girdhari Lal Chalotra and Ghulam Raza (all of Congress Party), Som Nath Manyal of BSP, Prem Lal and Puran Singh of BJP.

The other political persons de-categorized include zonal presidents, block presidents. sarpanchs, activists and general secretaries of all the political parties of the state.

Sources said that recently Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam convened Special Security Review meeting in the backdrop of directives from Union Home Ministry to curtail and revisit the security cover provided to various persons in the state.

Sources said the government has also revisited security of over 270 protected persons on the basis of reports vis-a-vis threat perception.

The government has decided that security in respect of over 750 protected persons will continue till fresh threat perception reports are received from the relevant quarters, sources said.

Sources said since Governor Satya Pal Malik’s tenure began, nearly 900 odd people in the state have been de-categorized including 22 separatist leaders.

The PDP and Congress have condemned the government’s move to withdraw security to their leaders.

On Saturday, PDP accused the government of deliberately withdrawing security to its leaders to influence the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier the party had written to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) asking him to intervene as the government was trying to “rig” elections.

Congress party in a statement condemned the government’s decision to withdraw security to its leaders along with the withdrawal of official accommodation to its state chief and Lok Sabha election contestant Ghulam Ahmad Mir.