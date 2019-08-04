Govt creating panic among people in JK: Soz

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader, Prof. Saifuddin Soz, today alleged that government was creating panic among people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“While it is true that Kashmir’s Security situation cannot be described to be normal, the scare that prevails now was certainly caused by the Govt. itself,” Soz alleged. “First of all, Govt. is itself responsible for deepening the fear-psychosis by requisitioning more and more of Para-forces within the Valley. Then, the Govt. itself issued the advisory asking Yatris to leave and telling tourists to pack and leave the state. What is the justification for this level of nervousness?

“I think Governor Administration has been ill-advised to take measures to deepen the fear-psychosis which has visibly led to deterioration in the security situation,” he said. “It is really unfortunate that Yatris, who were so eager to pay homage at the Amarnath , have been so hurriedly driven back! All these years, Yatra has happened in normal course, very peacefully. I have personal knowledge that all these years, Yatris back home narrated stories of help and relief they received at the hands of Kashmiris and that was always the true message from Kashmir. The Govt. has itself distorted that message. It is very unfortunate.”