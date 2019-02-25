Govt continues crackdown on separatists

Sumji, Aataie, Haider, JaH VP Mushtaq Veeri, many Jamaat activists detained
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 24:
The crackdown on separatists continued with police detaining scores of leaders and activists including those of religious party Jamiat Ahli Hadith (JaH) during nocturnal raids in Kashmir.
Hurriyat Conference (G) leader Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi and Vice President JaH, Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri were detained from their residences in Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The Hurriyat (G) leaders Mohammad Yaseen Aataie and Syed Imtiyaz Haider were also detained by police.
In Anantnag district, police also detained eight Jama’at-e-Islami activists from their residences in separate night raids.
About 15 persons including five Jama’at activists were detained from different areas of Shopian.
Reports said Bashir Ahmad Rather, brother of Peoples League member Nisar Ahmad Rather, was detained from his residence at Dadsara area of Tral during nocturnal raid.
In north Kashmir, Tehsil president of Jama’at Abdul Qayoom Tantray of Palhalan and Nayeem Ahmad Mir of Ussan were also detained by police.
According to a Jama’at functionary, over 200 members of the party including senior leaders were detained in series of road across the Valley in last two days.
Earlier, during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday over 150 activists and leaders of Jama'at including its Amir were detained by forces.
Police had also detained JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik and Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Akber from their residences on Friday evening.
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Prof Abdul Gani Bhat were placed under house arrest at their respective residences in Srinagar.
The arrests had triggered tension in Valley.
Police, however, has maintained that measures were taken as part an exercise in view of forthcoming elections.