Govt constitutes steering committee for TBHI scheme for employees

June 22, 2019

Government on Friday constitution of Steering Committee for implementation of Trust Based Medical Insurance Scheme for employees of J&K State.

Headed by Chief Secretary, the committee has been tasked to finalize the modalities of a Trust Based Health Insurance (TBHI) scheme for employees and guide the Health & Medical Education Department in establishing the system/processes for doing the necessary background work and setting up the TBHI scheme. The committee has been also asked to monitor the rollout of the TBHI scheme.

The committee comprises of Administrative Secretaries of Finance Department, Health & Medical Education Department, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, General Administration Department, Department of Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs and Nodal Officer for the Trust Based Medical Insurance Scheme for employees (Member-Secretary) besides representative from National Health Agency, Government of India New Delhi.