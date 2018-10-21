Govt constitutes State Level Project Steering Committee

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 20:
The Government Saturday ordered constitution of State LevelProject Steering Committeeunder UNDP-funded “Secure Himalaya.” The scheme is aimed at securing, Conservation, Sustainable use and Restoration ofHigh Range Himalayan Ecosystem in the State.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Steering Committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department.
The Members of the Steering Committee include representatives of Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Finance, Planning & Development, Tourism and Rural Development Departments, Member Secretary, State Biodiversity Board, J&K, Director (Planning) Forest Department, Director, Defense Institute of High Altitude Research, Leh, Representative of 14 Corps of Army, Leh, Chief Executive Officer, State Medicinal Plant Board, J&K, Representative of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt of India and Representative of UNDP.
Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K will be the Member Secretary of the Steering Committee.
The terms of the reference of the Steering Committee, according to the order, include taking policy decisions related to programme implementation, finance, human resource and operation of the project; to implement and oversee annual work plans, progress and budget of the project in the state, provide guidance and ensure consistency, synergy and convergence of approaches with the other ongoing development projects and processes in the State, and support annual work plan development and implementation; and facilitate block, district and sector agency participation in the landscape level planning operations at village level to ensure convergence of manpower and financial resources.
The State Level Project Steering Committee shall be serviced by the Forest, Environment & Ecology Department, it said.