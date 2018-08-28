Govt constitutes state health agency for implementation of PMRSSM

Srinagar, August 27:
The Governor’s Administration Monday ordered constitution of State Health Agency/Governing Council, Executive Committee and District Implementation Unit (DIU) for implementation of Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Swasthya Suraksha Mission (PMRSSM) in the State.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), State Health Agency (SHA) Governing Council shall have the Chief Secretary as ex-officio Chairperson while Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department will be the ex-officioVice Chairperson.
The ex-officio Members of the Governing Council include, Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development; Principal Secretary, Finance; Principal Secretary, Labour and Employment; Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Secretary, Information Technology; Director, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura; Principal Government Medical College, Jammu; Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar; Director Health Services, Kashmir and Director Health Services, Jammu and Mission Director, National Health Mission.
Director Family Welfare / Chief Executive Officer of the Society will be its ex-officio Member Secretary. The Council will also have Representative of National Health Agency and Subject Matter Expert as nominated by the State Government as Special Invitees.
According to the order, all key functions relating to delivery of services under PMRSSM shall be performed by the SHA including data sharing, verification/validation of families and members, awareness generation, monitoring etc.
The SHA through its staff/Implementing Support Agency (1SA), shall perform functions including policy related issues of State Health Protection/Insurance scheme and its linkage to PMRSSM, convergence of State Schemes with PMRSSM, approving institutional arrangements for implementing the programme including approving selection of other agencies for different elements of the programme, adopting necessary operational guidelines in consultation with NHA, where necessary, overall monitoring of all aspects of the programme from design implementation & delivery of services, monitoring the Performance of hospitals/service providers, overall financial supervision of the programme including price packages and examining the independent evaluation of the programme.
The Executive Committee will have Director, Family Welfare/Chief Executive Officer of the Society as Chairperson, representative of the Mission Director, National Health Mission, Representative of the Director Health, Services, Jammu/Kashmir as members while as Chief Accounts Officer of the State Health Agency as Member Secretary.
According to the order, the role and responsibilities/terms of reference of the Executive Committee shall be to select Health insurance providers and Health Service Providers under PMRSSM, appoint persons to posts carrying the scale of pay or on Member consolidated pay after, obtaining the prior approval of the Government for creation of posts and Chairman of Governing Body of the Society, exercise control and discipline over the employees of the Society, propose bye-laws for any of the matters for which they may be made, for consideration and approval by the Governing Body, initiate action to recover any amount due to the Society, appoint from time to time, such committees as may be needed and to assign or delegate thereto such powers duties and functions as it may deem fit, arrange the audit for the society annually, present every year in proper time to the Governing Body, and annual report, an annual budget and audited annual accounts for its consideration and approval, and perform all such acts and duties and exercise all such powers as may be delegated or assigned to it by the Governing Body.
According to the order, District Implementation Unit (DIU) will have Deputy Commissioner as Chairman, Chief Medical Officer as Vice Chairman. Deputy Chief Medical officer will be Member Secretary (District Nodal officer), Block Medical Officers as Member & Block Nodal Officers, District Programme Coordinator as Contractual (Full time) (1 per district), District Information Systems Manager as Contractual (Full time) (1 per district), District Grievance Manager as Contractual (Full time) (1 per district), and Ayushman Mitra as Contractual (Full time) (1 per public Hospital).
The order reads that DIU shall support the implementation of the scheme in every district included under the scheme; a DIU shall be chaired by the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate / Collector of the district, shall coordinate with the implementing support agency/insurer and the network hospitals to ensure effective implementation, send review reports periodically; and work closely and coordinate with District Chief Medical Office and his or her team.