Govt constitutes panels for effective implementation of GoI’s power sector schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
The Governor’s administration Thursday accorded sanction to the constitution of Divisional/District level Committee for implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in the power sector viz DDUGJY, IPDS, RGGVY-II, PMDP and SAUBHAGYA in the State.
According to the order by issued by GAD, the Divisional level Committee shall be headed by Divisional Commissioner (concerned). Its members are Inspector General of Police (concerned), Chief Conservator of Forest (Central), Director, Rural Development Department, and Director, Urban Local Bodies (concerned).
Besides, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (concerned), Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (concerned), Chief Engineer, EM&RE (concerned), Chief Engineer, Projects, Power Development, Chief Engineer, S&O, Power Development, Chief Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Department, Chief Engineer, Public Health Engineering, and any other officer(s) to be co-opted by the Chairman, as may be required are also its members.
The Committee shall hold fortnightly review the progress of District Level Committees and seek resolution of inter-departmental issues requiring intervention at the divisional level.
The mandate of the committee is supervision and monitoring in revenue realization, inspections, metering, household connections and other related issues and resolve other issues of power sector as may be referred to the Committee.
Whereas, according to the GAD order, the District level Committee shall be headed by District Development Commissioner (concerned). Its members are Senior Superintendent of Police (Concerned), Assistant Commissioner Development (concerned), Divisional Forest Officer (concerned), Executive Engineer, EM&RE (concerned), Executive Engineer, Public Works (R&B) Department (concerned), Executive Engineer, Projects, Power Development
Department, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering, Executive Engineer, S&O, Power Development Department (concerned), Executive Officer, Municipality (concerned).
While as Superintending Engineer, EM&RE (concerned) is its Convener and shall have any other officer(s) to be co-opted by the Chairman, as may be required.
The Committee shall hold fortnightly review the progress of all schemes of the power sector and submit a report to the Power Development Department and Divisional Level Committee.
It shall also seek resolution of issues related to Right of Way (RoW), land acquisition, land, if any, on priority and resolution of inter-departmental issues like shifting of utilities, if any, at District Level.
As per the order, mandate of the Committee is supervision and monitoring in revenue realization, inspections, metering, household connections, and other related issues, and resolve other issues of power sector which are referred to the committee.