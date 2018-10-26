About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt constitutes panel to determine equivalence of degrees

Published at October 26, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 25:

The government Thursday ordered constitution of a Committee for determining equivalence of courses/degrees for education and employment in the State Government.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the committee shall be headed by the Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department.
The Members of the Committee include Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Law Department, Registrars of University of Jammu and University of Kashmir.
The chairperson of the Committee can co-opt any other member as may be required, it said.
The mandate of the Committee, according to the order, shall be to examine the equivalence of Moalim-e-Urdu certificate course offered by Jamia Urdu Aligarh and for determining the equivalence of the courses/degrees, for the purpose of higher education, employment in the State Government and to lay down a mechanism to declare equivalence of such courses/degrees for employment in the State Government.
The Committee shall submit its report alongwith recommendations with in a period of one month to the General Administration Department.

