Govt constitutes panel on river rejuvenation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 17:
The Governor’s administration Monday accorded sanction to the constitution of River Rejuvenation Committee for formulation/execution of Action Plan for the revival of polluted rivers, stretches.
According to the order issued by General Administration Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Environment & Ecology Department has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee, while Director Environment Ecology and Remote Sensing J&K, Member Secretary State Pollution Control Board J&K, Director Industries Jammu and Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir will act as its Members.
The terms of reference of the committee shall be to Prepare Action plan within two months for bringing all the polluted river stretches to be fit at least for bathing purpose (i.e. BOD within six months from the date of finalization of Action Plan. The committee shall also monitor the execution of the Action Plan.
The committee shall be serviced by the Forest, Environment & Ecology Department, reads the order.
The panel has been constituted in light of the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding rejuvenation of polluted River Stretches.