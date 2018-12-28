About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt constitutes JK Heritage Conservation, Preservation Authority

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Dec 27:

 The government Thursday ordered constitution of Jammu & Kashmir Heritage Conservation and Preservation Authority.
According to an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary, Culture, the non-official Members of the Authority include Dr Chander Mohan Seth, former Chairman JKPCB/Environmentalist; S K A Qadri, former Director General Archives, Archaeology and Musuems, J&K; Abdul Qayoom Rafiqui, ex-HoD History, Kashmir University and Convener, INTACH, J&K Chapter while Phonsok Tsering, Alumni of National School of Drama will be the co-opted Member.
The Authority has been constituted under Section 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Heritage (Conservation and Preservation) Act, 2010.

