Govt constitutes JK Heritage Conservation, Preservation Authority

The government Thursday ordered constitution of Jammu & Kashmir Heritage Conservation and Preservation Authority.
According to an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary, Culture, the non-official Members of the Authority include Dr Chander Mohan Seth, former Chairman JKPCB/Environmentalist; S K A Qadri, former Director General Archives, Archaeology and Musuems, J&K; Abdul Qayoom Rafiqui, ex-HoD History, Kashmir University and Convener, INTACH, J&K Chapter while Phonsok Tsering, Alumni of National School of Drama will be the co-opted Member.
The Authority has been constituted under Section 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Heritage (Conservation and Preservation) Act, 2010.