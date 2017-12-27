About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt constitutes GoM on tribal policy

Published at December 27, 2017


PTI

Jammu, Dec 26:

The government has formed a group of ministers (GoM) to examine the Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Policy 2017 and make appropriate recommendations regarding it, an official spokesperson said.
It is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, he said.
Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri, Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Lal Singh, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs Choudhary Zulfkar Ali are the other members of the group, the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura today ordered constitution of a committee to look into the issues faced by the employees of his department.
The committee would be headed by commissioner secretary, the spokesperson said.

 

