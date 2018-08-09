Govt constitutes Expenditure Management Cell in Finance Department

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
JK Government has constituted an Expenditure Management Cell in the Finance Department to ensure fiscal discipline.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Expenditure Management Cell in the Finance Department to be headed by Raman Gupta, Joint Director, Budget,” said an order issued by the Principal Secretary Finance, Mr. Navin K Choudhary.
The Members of the Committee include Mushtaq Ahmad, Accounts Officer, Budget and Priya Badyal, Accounts Officer, Resources while Adil Fareed, Under Secretary in the Finance Department will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.
The Terms of Reference of the Expenditure Management Committee include improving allocative efficiencies in the existing expenditure classification system with focus on capital expenditure; strive to improve operational efficiency of expenditures through focus on utilization, targets and outcomes; move towards achieving reduction in financial costs through better cash management system; work towards improving the capacities of existing institutional arrangements like budgeting process and FRBM rules for enforcing aggregate fiscal discipline; improve financial reporting system in terms of accounting, budgeting etc; enhance use of information technology tools for expenditure management; track submission of Utilization Certificates by the Departments for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) and other GoI schemes; monitor utilized/un-utilized funds and submit fortnightly consolidated summary reports and investigate financial irregularities referred to it.