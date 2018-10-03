Govt constitutes district road safety committees

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 02:
The Governor’s administration today accorded sanction to the constitution of ‘District Road Safety Committees’ to ensure effective implementation of State Road Safety Policy.
According to the order issued by Principal Secretary Transport Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, the Committees will be headed by concerned Deputy Commissioner. The members of the Committees are respective Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent Engineer (R&B), Executive Engineer (R&B), Executive Engineer (I&FC), Chief Medical Officer and Chief Education Officer.
Besides, Executive Officer of Municipalities/Urban Bodies/Notified authorities, representatives of BRO to be nominated by concerned Chief Engineer of the BRO project, and two NGOs/ experts in the field of Road Safety to be nominated by the concerned DC are its members.
While as, Regional Transport Officer/ Assistant RTO concerned is its Member Secretary.
The Committees shall take effective measures for collection, comparing and analyzing road accident data, provision of trauma and healthcare facilities to the victims of the road accidents.
They shall also provide regular inputs to the State Road Safety Council and recommend road safety measures especially with the identification of major accident-prone areas and spots.
As per the order, the Committees shall coordinate with the District Disaster Management Committee, Quick Reaction Teams and other concerned organizations dealing with road safety management. Besides conduct road safety audit within the territorial limits of the district and advise measures for mitigating road accidents and for better management of traffic.
The Committees shall also implement road safety policy, conduct road safety programmes, and implement road safety directions of central and state governments, the order said.
Whereas, the Committees shall also formulate District Road Safety Action Plan and act as the nodal body for placing requirement and disbursal of road safety funds.
“The District Road Safety Committees shall exercise such powers and perform such functions as the State Road Safety Council may specify from time to time,” the order said.