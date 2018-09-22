Govt constitutes district-level panels

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 21:
The Government has ordered constitution of district-level panels for rationalization of the Anganwadi Centres across the State.
According to an order issued by Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, each district-level committee will be headed by the District Programme Officer ICDS of the concerned district.
The members of the Committee include concerned District Social Welfare Officer and Senior-most CDPO of the district, to be nominated by the Programme Officer.
The district-level committees shall take comprehensive review of existing Anganwadi Centers in light of Government of India norms particularly number of children / beneficiaries for which a Centre has been established; identify location of the village for new Centre for rationalized/clubbed Centre, keeping in view distance from nearest Anganwadi Centre, future demand and functioning of existing Anganwadi Centre; and rationalize establishment of existing as well as proposed new Centres.
“CDPOs will provide required/desired information to the Committee of the concerned District within one week,” the order said.
It said the Committees shall furnish report to Mission Director ICDS in one month who after examining shall furnish recommendations to the Administrative Department for future course of action.