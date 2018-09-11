Govt constitutes district-level grievance cells

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
The Governor's Administration Monday accorded sanction for the constitution of a Grievance Cell at each district headquarters of the State.
According to the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), eachcell shall be headed either by the Additional District Development Commissioner or by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and shall be provided with the supporting staff by the concerned Deputy Commissioner through internal adjustment.
The order reads that Grievance Cell shall receive grievances through online portal, by post or in person on all working days. In this regard, the office of the Deputy Commissioner will create a dedicated webpage for the said purpose and notify the same for information of the public.
According to the order, Grievance Cell shall immediately process each grievance and obtain status/action taken from the concerned office(s) to which it pertains within 15 working days and, thereafter, intimate the applicant within the next 05 days about the disposal of the grievance.
In case of non-cooperation, order further reads that any of the departments/offices in furnishing the requisite information, the Deputy Commissioner will bring the matter to Divisional Commissioner concerned for immediate intervention.
According to the order, every Deputy Commissioner shall hear grievances in the District Grievance Cell at least once a week and the day/hours so specified shall be notified through print and electronic media as also uploaded on their official website. The Deputy Commissioner shall also hold public darbar at Tehsil offices of the District at least once in a month.