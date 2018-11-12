About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt constitutes committees on grievance redressal, AP-PMJAY implementation

Srinagar

Government on Monday approved the constitution of State Grievance Redressal Committee, District Grievance Redressal Committee and Coordination Committee for implementation of AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna).

As per the order issued on 12 November, 2018

The role and responsibilities of the State Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) shall be to:

  1. perform all functions related to handling and resolution  of all grievances received either directly or escalated through the DGRC;
  2. grievance redressal functions of the DGRC including but not-limited to monitoring the turnaround time for grievance redressal;
  3. act as an Appellate Authority for appealing  against the orders of the DGRC;
  4. perform all tasks necessary to decide on all such appeals within 30 days of receiving such appeal;
  5. adjudicate and issue final orders on grievances;
  6. direct the concerned Insurance Company to appoint District Nodal Officer of each district

 

The  role  and  responsibilities  of  the  District  Grievance  Redressal  Committee  (DGRC)  shall  be  to:-  

  1. Perform all  functions  related  to  handling and  resolution  of  grievances  within their  respective  Districts;  
  2. review grievance records;  
  3. call for  additional  information  as  required  either  directly  from  the  complainant  or  from  the  concerned  agencies  which  could  be  the  Insurer  or  an  EHCP  or  the  SHA  or  any  other  agency individual  directly  or  indirectly  associated  with the  Scheme;
  4. conduct grievance redressal proceedings as  required;  
  5. if required,  call  for  hearings  and  representations  from  the  parties  concerned  while  determining  the  merits  and  demerits  of  a case;
  6. adjudicate and issue  final  orders on  grievances;  
  7. monitor the  grievance  database  to  ensure  that  all  grievances  are  resolved  within 30  days;  and  
  8. in case  of  grievances  that  need  urgent  redressal,  develop  internal  mechanisms  for   redressing  the  grievances  within  the  shortest  possible  time,  which  could  include  but  not  be  limited  to  convening  special meetings  of the  

The  role  and  functions  of  the  Coordination  Committee  shall  be  to:-

  1. ensure smooth  interaction  and  process  flow  between  the  SHA  and  the  Insurer;  
  2. review the  implementation  and  functioning  of  the  Scheme  and  initiating  discussions  between  the  Parties  to  ensure  efficient  management and implementation  of the  Scheme;
  3. review the  performance  of  the Insurer  under  the  Insurance  Contract;  and  
  4. any other matter that  the  parties  may  mutually agreed    

The  final  Appellate  Authority  for  Grievance  Redressal  shall  be  National  Grievance Redressal  Committee  (NGRC).

 

 

