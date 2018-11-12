Govt constitutes committees on grievance redressal, AP-PMJAY implementation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Government on Monday approved the constitution of State Grievance Redressal Committee, District Grievance Redressal Committee and Coordination Committee for implementation of AB-PMJAY (Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna).
As per the order issued on 12 November, 2018
The role and responsibilities of the State Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) shall be to:
- perform all functions related to handling and resolution of all grievances received either directly or escalated through the DGRC;
- grievance redressal functions of the DGRC including but not-limited to monitoring the turnaround time for grievance redressal;
- act as an Appellate Authority for appealing against the orders of the DGRC;
- perform all tasks necessary to decide on all such appeals within 30 days of receiving such appeal;
- adjudicate and issue final orders on grievances;
- direct the concerned Insurance Company to appoint District Nodal Officer of each district
The role and responsibilities of the District Grievance Redressal Committee (DGRC) shall be to:-
- Perform all functions related to handling and resolution of grievances within their respective Districts;
- review grievance records;
- call for additional information as required either directly from the complainant or from the concerned agencies which could be the Insurer or an EHCP or the SHA or any other agency individual directly or indirectly associated with the Scheme;
- conduct grievance redressal proceedings as required;
- if required, call for hearings and representations from the parties concerned while determining the merits and demerits of a case;
- adjudicate and issue final orders on grievances;
- monitor the grievance database to ensure that all grievances are resolved within 30 days; and
- in case of grievances that need urgent redressal, develop internal mechanisms for redressing the grievances within the shortest possible time, which could include but not be limited to convening special meetings of the
The role and functions of the Coordination Committee shall be to:-
- ensure smooth interaction and process flow between the SHA and the Insurer;
- review the implementation and functioning of the Scheme and initiating discussions between the Parties to ensure efficient management and implementation of the Scheme;
- review the performance of the Insurer under the Insurance Contract; and
- any other matter that the parties may mutually agreed
The final Appellate Authority for Grievance Redressal shall be National Grievance Redressal Committee (NGRC).