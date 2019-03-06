Govt constitutes committee to revive SRTC bus services in JK

March 06, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

The Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday a constituted a high-level committee to examine alternate models for the revival of Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) to make it viable in the State.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a High level

Committee to examine alternate models/options for the revival of JKSRTC to make it economically viable and self-reliant” reads an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).

As per the order, the Committee will examine and suggest alternate models for the revival of JKSRTC to make it economically viable and self-reliant.

The Committee will submit its recommendations within a period of three months from the date of issue of order.

An official at JKSRTC told The Rising Kashmir that there is need for revival and up-gradation in the corporation. “The corporation needs to run by the professional people if it is to be run commercially,” the official said.

“Unfortunately corporation has been running on traditional methods rather than focusing on modernizing transportation in the state,” the official said.

The official said in the past there has been interferences from all the quarters of society and currently, it is running on losses.

In the year 2009 JKSRTC committee headed by the then Managing Director submitted their report to Government but things have remained unchanged on the ground.

He said state government always considered the SRTC as a “non-profitable” entity in terms of money.

The four-member committee will be headed by Chairman Administrative Secretary Finance Department, Administrative Secretary Transport Department, Administrative Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport will be its members.

As per officials at JKSRTC that there are around of 800 vehicles presently operating on the state, out of which 350-400 buses are operating and rest are trucks.

“The remaining vehicles have either been dumped due to lack of maintenance or lying in workshops,” the official said.