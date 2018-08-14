Govt constitutes committee to look into SSA teachers issues

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 13:
State government on Monday constituted a committee to devise a comprehensive strategy to resolve the issues faced by the school teachers in School Education Department (SED) including the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers.
The government said that the terms and reference of the committee shall be to examine the issue of SSA teachers, their appointment and salaries.
The government directed the appointed members of the committee to finde means of addressing SSA teachers’ issue.
The committee has been asked to submit its interim report by August 16 with regard to pending salaries for three months.
The orders were issued by the General Administrative Department (GAD).
The government order reads, “The possible means of addressing include rationalization of schools, teachers and the staff etc, as per the national norms and clearly identifying the surplus schools and posts Viz-a-Viz national norms for appropriate decision.”
In an order, it was also stated that “The committee shall be serviced by the School Education Department,”
The committee was further asked to submit its final recommendations/report on the terms of reference by November 10, 2018.
The government appointed the administrative secretary finance Department as a chairman of the committee followed by administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department who have been appointed as members of the committee.
Administrative Secretary for Higher Education has also been made a member of the Committee and a member from administrative Secretary General Administration Department have also been appointed for the committee and administrative secretary school education department have been appointed as a member secretary of the committee.
Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar e Taleem (JKRET Forum), Farooq Ahmad Tantray said, “The salary of the month of February is as 6th pay commission but we want our salaries as per 7th pay commission from the month of June and July.”
