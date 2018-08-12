Govt constitutes committee to investigate Jagarpora disease outbreak

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 11:
A day after the villagers from Jagerpora in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district suffered from Gastroenteritis, the government on Saturday constituted a high-level committee to investigate the issue.
Secretary PHE and Irrigation & Flood Control, Farooq Ahmad Shah while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) admitted that a committee was constituted to investigate the issue, saying that the team who will be investigating the matter have been directed to submit the report within 10 days.
He said that the committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara, Peerzada Muzaffar Ahmad and SE.
The Secretary PHE and Irrigation & Flood Control said that the Junior Engineer (JE), Izhar-ul-Haq was suspended on the spot while as on the directions of the government, the Chief Engineer PHE led team will be visiting the villages on Sunday.
Earlier on Friday, at least 350 patients were treated in the two villages of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district who are suffering from Gastroenteritis due to the alleged negligence of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Parlad had appealed the villagers to drink only boiled water and said that the helpline numbers have been established to ensure 24*7 medical facilities in the villages.
He had also appealed people to call on these numbers to 01955252278, 7780826497 in case of emergency.
Earlier in a day, the authorities appealed people not to panic in wake of a disease outbreak in Jagarpora Handwara saying, it was just a case of infection that lead to the vomiting ailment of some locals.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir had told KNS that he is himself monitoring the situation and added that medical teams led by Chief Medical Officer have been rushed to the area for providing medical care to the affected.
He however, urged people not to get panic and water samples have also been collected for laboratory tests. (KNS)