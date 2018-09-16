Govt constitutes Committee for revision of timber sale rates

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 15:
The Governor’s Administration today accorded sanction to the constitution of a Committee for revision of sale rates of timber.
According to the order issued by GAD, the Committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary, Finance Department. The members of the Committee are Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Administrative Secretary, Forest, Environment & Ecology Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, J&K, and Secretary (Technical), Forest, Environment & Ecology Department.
Managing Director, J&K State Forest Corporation will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.
The Committee shall review the proposal to do away with the present mode of sale of timber in subsidized concessional zones of ‘A’ ‘B’ and ’C’ and to provide subsidized timber on the basis of income criteria.
Besides, the Committee shall look into the proposal to price the timber very close to market price and subsidize individuals who deserve to be subsidized and making only BPL population eligible for such subsidy.
In such cases, any person entitled to such subsidy shall deposit the full amount at the sale depot and the Government will pass on cash subsidy through DBT Mode, the GAD order said.
The Committee will submit its report within 30 days.