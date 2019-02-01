Govt constitutes committee for delinking SKIMS Medical College

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir government Thursday constituted a committee for—delinking of Shere-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College Bemina from SKIMS, Soura.
“Sanction is here by accorded to the constitution of a committee to analyze the feasibility of delinking of SKIMS Medical College, Bemina from SKIMS Soura, Srinagar and vice-versa,” reads an order issued by the General administration department.
The six-member committee will be headed by Administrative Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department.
The other members include Director SKIMS Soura, Dr Omar Javid Shah and Principal SKIMS Medical College, Bemina Dr Riyaz Untoo.
As per the order, the committee shall be serviced by SKIMS Soura and shall submit its report along with recommendations before 10 March 2019.
After the government enhanced the quota of undergraduate seats from 50 to 100 in 2013 for the Medical College, it is still ailing and lacks proper infrastructure triggering anger from students.
“Almost four years have passed but there is no sign of any as the medical college faces accommodation issues as three MBBS students sharing a common bed,” said an undergraduate student.
He said authorities spent a lot of money in other areas which are not important but the miseries faced by students have been ignored over the years leaving at receiving end.
Previously, Medical Council of India (MCI) recommended a reduction of MBBS seats to the Union Health Ministry due to mismanagement in fulfilling the deficiencies of different sorts in the college.