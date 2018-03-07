Govt constitutes advisory body to implement DBT Mission

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Government Tuesday constituted a State Advisory Body (SAB) under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary tor effective implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Mission in the State.
The SAB comprises of Accountant General (A&E) J&K Administrative Secretary Finance Department; Administrative Secretary Health and Medical Education; Administrative Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Development; Administrative Secretary Power Development Department; Administrative Secretary Revenue Department; Administrative Secretary Social Welfare Department, Administrative Secretary School Education Department’ Administrative Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department; Administrative Secretary Rural Development Department and Panchayat Raj and other officer as may be co-opted by the Chairman.
The mandate of the Committee will be to provide necessary guidance, advice and support to the State Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Cell in the Finance Department for addressing State Project Management Unit and State Level implementation specifics, coordinate with the other departments, capacity building requirements in the State and also to review the progress of implementation of DBT in the State.
0 Comment(s)