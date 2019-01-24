Govt committed to welfare of farmers: Kumar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 23:
Advisor to Governor, K. Vijay Kumar attended an interactive session with the members of State Advisory Board for Development of Kissans at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology, here on Wednesday.
The official spokesperson said the theme of the meeting was to have direct interaction with the Board so as to ascertain the Agriculture scenario in the State directly from farmers for better policymaking.
The spokesperson said that Advisor had a patient hearing of the issued raised by farmers.
Stating that the government is committed to empower farmers, the Advisor assured that the middlemen culture and black marketing in the sale of basmati rice shall never be allowed. He further said that the KCC Loans for farmers and greenhouse concept shall be further strengthened.
He said that orders have been already passed to stop the encroachments of the Cooperative Stores at Jammu and vacate them from the encroachers immediately.
The Advisor said that the Government is committed in checking the inflow of spurious pesticides in the State. He further said that the cultivation of almonds in the State shall be encouraged and every possible help shall be given to its growers. He assured every possible help through the Government and gave directions to the Secretary to chalk out policy for sustainable agriculture growth and for the overall growth of farmers.
The Advisor appreciated the work of Dunda Singh, a progressive farmer of District Kathua, who has brought his eight hectares of land under turmeric cultivation and is getting very handsome returns annually.
He also appreciated the integrated model on Agriculture proposed by D P Khajuria, State Board Member.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu, Dr. Pardeep Kumar Sharma also attended the meeting.
During the interactive session, progressive farmers from various parts of the state raised a number of issues related to agriculture and horticulture sectors.
The Advisor assured the farmers that their concerns and grievances would be addressed by the Governor administration.
Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone apprised the Advisor about the importance of State Advisory Board for Development of Kissans and informed that the Board has been constituted with an aim to work as a link between farmers and the Government where the farmers can address their problems and day to day problems for redressal at the Government level.
The Secretary advised the farmers that the department will always appreciate their suggestions and would include it in the decision making process.
Earlier, Secretary, State Advisory Board for Development of Kissans, Abdul Hamid Wani, gave a power point presentation wherein he highlighted the functions of the Board, its scope, objectives and its achievements for the last eight years of its existence.
He also presented a memorandum to the Advisor on behalf of Board Members and Kissans of J&K State.