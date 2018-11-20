Govt committed to upgrade health infrastructure in JK: Kumar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 19:
Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Monday said that the government is committed to upgrade the health infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official, Kumar said this as he along with Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam chaired a meeting to review the progress of flagship projects under the health sector initiated in the state.
The meeting also discussed in detail various inter-departmental issues which need immediate resolution for timely completion of these projects, the official said.
As per the official, Principal Secretary Health while informing the meeting about the important projects undertaken by the health department also apprised the chair about the present status of works including establishment of 02 AIIMS at Vijay in Jammu and Awantipora in Srinagar, establishment of 05 New Medical Colleges at Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua, up-gradation of district hospitals.
In order to have clear picture of the present status of works and action plan with regard to completion of these important projects, the concerned departments were asked to provide upto date status of ongoing works and proposed time of completion of works, the official added.
Discussion was held on the status of creation of utilities at AIIMS sites, construction of main buildings of New Medical Colleges and status of up-gradation of existing District Referral Hospitals besides the meeting also had brief discussion on creation of various posts for the existing health institutions for their smooth functioning, said the official.
He said that with regard to recruitment of doctors and other paramedical staff, the representatives from PSC and JKSSRB informed the chair that the recruitment process is underway.
Principal Secretary Health also raised other important issues pertaining to the implementation of various programmes in the state including Ayushman Bharat, National Health Mission (NHM), National Ayush Mission (NAM) besides issues related to re-organization of Drug & Food Control Organization and establishment of new Combined Drug & Food Testing Laboratory at Lakhanpur Kathua also discussed briefly, the official added.
Regarding 102 & 108 Ambulatory service under NHM, it was told that by March 2019, all 416 ambulances which are being networked for the purpose shall be made operational by March 2019, the official said.
Addressing the officers, the Advisor said that that the health is priority sector for the government and all the flagship projects undertaken in the state needs to be expedited and completed in given time frame.
He asked the concerned departments to focus on completion of these key projects so that the state’s health scenario would be improved and best healthcare facilities would be made available to the people of the state.
The Advisor reacting on the commitments given by the officers said that your commitment must reflects on ground by meeting the deadlines.
While urging the officers for close monitoring of these priority projects for the state, the Chief Secretary asked the Principal Secretary Health to depute some dedicated officers to ensure effective project management on the ground. There must be have an effective mechanism to review the pace of works on weekly at lower basis and monthly review at higher level, he added.
All these projects need focused attention and there needs to be have coordination among all the agencies for their timely completion, the Chief Secretary said.