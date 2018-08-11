Govt committed to restore pristine glory of Gilsar, Khushalsar lakes: Div Com

SRINAGAR:
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that government is committed to restore the pristine glory of Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes which lies at the northern side of capital city.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting to review the measures taken for conservation of Gilsar and Khushalsar water bodies.
The meeting was informed that UEED had already made a DPR of Rs 78 crore for the conservation of twin lakes.
The Divisional Commissioner asked Chief Engineer UEED to furnish the details of DPR to the Divisional Commissioner’s office immediately for further course of necessary action.
To evolve a mechanism, prescribe measures for overall improvement of water quality, identification of encroachments and conservation of twin water bodies for future generation, the Divisional Commissioner directed officials of LAWDA, SKUAST and Department of Earth Sciences of Kashmir University to conduct a joint survey on Gilsar and Khushalsar lakes and submit the complete report with specific recommendations and satellite photos to the Divisional Commissioner’s office within a fortnight for further necessary action.
The Divisional Commissioner directed the SMC authorities to start the sanitation drive in and around the Gilsar and Khushalsarlakes immediately and not to allow any person to dump waste material in these twin lakes.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Vice Chairman LAWDA, Chief Engineer PHE, Joint Commissioner SMC, Professors from SKUAST and Department of Earth Sciences of Kashmir University, Executive Engineer NBCC Ltd Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner and other concerned officers.