Govt committed to promote tourism: Nanda

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Finance and Planning, Ajay Nanda, on Monday said that government is making concerted efforts to promote tourism.
According to an official, Nanda while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 3-day Shiv- Parvati Shrine Moungri mela at Sar Dabber Kalsote, Tehsil Moungri said that the places like Panchari, Sankri, Moungri, GouriMitti have huge potential for attracting tourists from across the country.
The official said that a large number of People from Bhamag, Panchari, Udhampur, Chenani, Ramnagar and adjoining Districts of Jammu province converged at the mela site and paid obeisance at the Shiva-Parvati Cave Shrine.
“Such festivals not only quench the religious spiritual thirst of the people but also provide them opportunity to share their experiences and joys.”
He appealed to the people to turn up in large numbers to attend the event.
He also appealed the gathering to generate awareness among the common masses regarding various central and state sponsored schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, BetiBachaoBetiPadhao, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana etc. He asked the common masses to come forward and avail maximum benefits of these schemes.
After inaugurating the mela, the official said, Nanda went round the stalls put up by Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fishries, Health, Tourism, RDD, departments for creating awareness about their respective schemes.
He called upon the officers to put in sincere and dedicated efforts to make general public aware about the Government schemes meant for uplift of rural people.
Nanda claimed that during three year of the present government numerous development works have been taken up for overall development.
He said another thrust area is to provide transparent and good governance to the people of the state in all spheres. He congratulated the people of Moungri for Degree College recently sanctioned for the tehsil by the government.