Govt committed to preserve spiritual essence of Chrar-e-Sharief shrine: Div Com

Srinagar, Jul 26 (KNS):
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today said that the Government is committed to preserve unique cultural & spiritual essence of 600 years old shrine of Alamdhar-e-Kashmir Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam district.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while reviewing the beautification plan around the shrine and grand mosque of Alamdhar-e-Kashmir Sheikh Noor-u-Din Noorani (RA).
The meeting was informed that JKPCC had already submitted Rs 11 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) regarding beautification of the Alamdhar-e-Kashmir Sheikh Noor-u-Din Noorani (RA) shrine to the state government which will give a new shape and historical look to the revered mausoleum. Landscaping, Lush green premises, installation of water fountains and LED Lightings, construction of pathways, modern lavatory blocks and sewage treatment plant, proper solid waste management and other facilities were incorporated in the DPR.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir directed Director Urban Local Bodies (ULB) to remove the entire garbage littered around the shrine within one week and the ban on polythene is imposed on letter and spirit in and around the shrine. Further, the vendors are organized in a proper space to ensure movement of pilgrims who visit the shrine to pay their obeisance.
He also asked Director Urban Local Bodies (ULB) along with his team to visit the shrine personally and forward the recommendations to the Deputy Commissioner Budgam for further necessary action.
Khan directed Tehsildar Char-e-Sharief along with Executive officer of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) to map-out all encroachments around the shrine and ensure their removal within ten days.
To ease the traffic movement in and around the area, he directed SSP Traffic to pay a visit to the shrine and chalk out the requirements and solutions and submit the report to the Deputy Commissioner Budgam immediately for future course of action.
The Divisional Commissioner issued direction to the Chief Conservator Forest to send a team along with the officials of Horticulture, Floriculture and Social Forestry who will prepare a plan of action for making revered shrine a green premise.
To completely dedicate the Sanitation Week to the Char-e-Sharief Shrine, Div Com directed Deputy Commissioner Budgam that all Educational institutions including Degree College, Higher Secondary and Private Schools will conduct a sanitation drive which should include rallies in and around the revered Shrine to sanitize the local populace regarding the ill effects of polythene and importance of cleanliness.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner constituted the Committee of Officers headed by Tehsildar Char-e-Sharief with BDO, SHO and Wakaf Board Officers are its members. The Committee will meet on weekly basis to discuss the various issues coming in the way to maintain the spiritual as well as the cultural essence of the revered shrine of Alamdhar-e-Kashmir Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani (RA). The detailed report shall be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner Budgam for initiating this urgent matter.
MD JKPCC VakarShonthu, Director Tourism Tasaduq Jeelani, Environmental Lawyer Nadeem Qadiri, Superintending Engineer R&B, Executive Officer Urban Local Bodies, Engineers of WAKAF BOARD and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas as Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar participated the meeting through video conferencing.