Govt committed to preserve heritage essence of historic Jamia Masjid: Div Com

‘Rs 6.29 beautification project for Masjid on anvil’
‘Rs 6.29 beautification project for Masjid on anvil’
Srinagar:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that the government is committed to preserve unique heritage essence of historic Jamia Masjid.
The Divisional Commissioner was speaking at a meeting convened to review the developmental and beautification works in and around the Grand Mosque of the valley.
On the occasion, the Div Com was informed that Tourism department has already spent Rs 3.93 crore against Rs 4.29 crore Union Government’s project to beautify the Jamia Masjid premises including developing its market and improving the light system and the construction of Information Center. The Information Centre is a component of the beautification project, costing Rs 1.02 crore.
He directed Tourism Department to complete facade works, ladies ablution blocks and other remaining works immediately so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience during their visiting to this grand place.
The Tourism department officers further informed that the department had formulated a Detailed Project Report (DPR) at an estimated cost Rs 6.29 crore for beautification works which include laser-lit fountains, Heritage lighting, landscaping, modern fencing and other beautification works in and around the Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta, Srinagar.
Chief Engineer PDD informed that the department had already spent Rs 2.21 crores for the underground cabling, installation of the high voltage generator, installation of ornamental lights and other necessary electrification and the remaining works which will be completed by the end of March 2019.
Fire and Emergency department was directed to prepare a proposal for the installation of Fire Alarms, besides Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) made a proposal for the Anti-Termite spraying works on wooden blocks in and around the historical Jamia Masjid and send it to the DC Srinagar for the approval.
The meeting was further informed that R&B had constructed Community Hall near Jamia Masjid. The Hall is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.87 crores, which is now available for the convenience of the local population.
The Div Com further called for close coordination and dedicated efforts among the concerned Departments to preserve the historical and heritage value of Jamia Masjid Srinagar for the visiting tourists and future generation.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director Tourism Nisar Ahmad Wani, Chief Engineer PDD Hashmat Qazi, Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif Yasin, Commissioner SMC Peer Hafizullah, Joint Director Fire and Emergency Services Bashir Ahmad Shah, Assistant Commissioner with Div Com Qazi Irfan and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.