Govt committed to improve quality of life in JK: Sheikh Nasir

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
People’s Democratic Party district president Kishtwar, Sheikh Nasir Hussain, on Friday said that the government was committed to develop every nook and corner of the state.
According to a statement, Nasir said this during a visit of Bonjwah block in Inderwal constituency including Kewa, Jwalapur, Shadek and Noor.
Nasir, as per the statement, interacted with the people of far flung areas and people apprised him with many problems and demands mainly bad condition of road, uninterrupted power supply, shortage of staff in schools, issuing of ration cards, defunct water supply schemes, delay in payment under MGNREGA and Labour card issues.
He, as per the statement, assured them that their genuine demands would be conveyed to the concerned authorities and pressed for their early redressal.
He appealed party workers to provide a helping hand to the destitute and work for the needy and poor people.
“State government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is committed to provide better basic services to the people of far-flung areas with focus on education and healthcare. He said that government is working under well knit program to improve every nook and corner of the state.”