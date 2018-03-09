Govt committed to ensure JK’s holistic development, prosperity: Abdul Haq

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Law & Justice, Abdul Haq Khan today said the State Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is committed to ensure peace in the state. The Minister sought public support to ensure peaceful atmosphere.
Addressing various public gatherings in Kupwara district’s Lolab Valley, the Minister hailed the efforts of Chief Minister to ensure peace and development sought people’s cooperation in this endeavor of hope.
Haq Khan said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially those living along the borders yearn for peace as their life has become miserable due to border skirmishes. He called for dialogue for restoration of peace.
Earlier, the Minister visited Daradpora and Warnow areas of Lolab Valley to meet the bereaved families of three persons- Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, Ghulam Mohammad Lone and Altaf Ahmad Mir who were killed in an avalanche last week.
The Minister sympathized with the families of the deceased and expressed his heartfelt condolences. The Minister was accompanied by SSP Kupwara, ACD, SDM Lolab, Executive Engineer R&B and other senior officers of the district.
Meanwhile, during his visit to Lolab, the Minister also took stock of various ongoing works in the Constituency and inspected various developmental projects like road connectivity, bridges and other projects being executed under different schemes.
On the occasion, people apprised the Minister about various issues and demanded early redressal of their grievances. The Minister offered patient hearing to the people and assured them that all the facilities would be made available to them at their door steps.
He directed the concerned officials of JKPCC, R&B, PMGSY and concerned authorities for timely completion of ongoing developmental projects for the welfare of the public.
The Minister also inspected the progress of work on Khatanpora bridge constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.23 crore by JKPCC. He said that enhancing connectivity and bridging distances is the priority of the present dispensation.
He further said that work on Bandipora – Lolab road will commence soon and that the road will helps in exploiting the tourism potential of Lolab Valley, strengthen the economy of the area and provide livelihood to the people of the valley.
The Minister also sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a playground at Dardapora. He said that empowering youth through up-gradation of sports infrastructure for expression of talent at various platforms is a viable investment for sustainable future of the state in particular and nation in general.(GNS)
