April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt College for Women hold annual road race

Zeenat Ashraf, Mehak-i-Aisha and Zareena Bano cruised to victory in the annual road race of Govt College for Women, M A Road, Srinagar held from SKICC to Nishat garden on April 24, 2019.
The 6.5 kilometre race was flagged off by the college Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai at 6 am. More than 100 students participated in this race. Zeenat took the lead from the start and took just 25.37 minutes to complete the race. Mehak, from third semester, secured second position in 25.59 minutes and Zareena bano, from third semester, finished third with the timing of 26.32 minutes.
The prize distribution was held at Nishat garden. Prof. Yasmeen Ashai was the chief guest on the occasion. The first three position holders received trophies and t-shirts while other seven position holders received the medals from the Principal and the Sports Committee members.
Prof. Ashai spoke about importance of sports and urged the students to stay ready for other events as well. She also appreciated the role of sports committee for their role in organizing the events and assured them of full cooperation from the administrative side in respect of holding various sports and other co-curricular activities of the college.

;