Govt ‘clueless’ over installation of dialysis machine in Bandipora, constitutes fact-finding committee

M T RasoolBandipora:
Government has constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the lapses of health officials in installing much needed dialysis machine in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Officials told Rising Kashmir that a fact-finding committee to conduct a detailed inquiry has been ordered. They said the issue came to fore after the locals and section of newspapers raised the issue. The locals had accused hospital administration of engaging into “blame game”—after failing to install much awaited dialysis machine at the sub-district hospital here in Bandipora district.
The team to be headed by Chief Planning Officer, Bandipora was constituted after Rising Kashmir highlighted the issue followed by other media outlets later.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that committee has been constituted on Thursday which would inquire all the related issues regarding the installation of dialysis machine.
"We constituted fact finding on day one after issue was raised by a section of newspapers," Ahmad said. "The team will find the reasons why authorities in health department haven't utilized the funds released at an earliest by district authorities."
Pertinently, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora in November released funds for installation of dialysis machine and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope in sub-district hospital but Hospital administration has failed to install the machine after a local Block Medical Officer (BMO) refused to implement orders for unknown reasons.
The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Bilques Mir, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Bandipora had forwarded the communication hospital administration for the installation of Machinery.
Government in November had released funds worth RS 32 Lacs out of CD Funds alloted by PDP leader and MLC Naeem Akther for the installation of Dialysis Unit and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope for SDH Bandipora but the concerned BMO has refused to implement though Chief Medical Officer has send repeated intimations to BMO seeking requisition report for the installation of machinery.
Stating that she has completed all the formalities, CMO Bandipora earlier said that concerned BMO is not cooperating in installation of the much needed machinery.
District Development Commissioner, Bandipora vide two separate orders No: 1430 DDC of 2018 Dated 20-11-2018 and 581DDC of 2018 accorded the administrative approval for the execution Dialysis Unit and Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope for SDH Bandipora under CDF grants of MLC Nayeem Akther.
Out of 32 lakhs funds worth Rs 20 lakhs were released for the installation of dialysis unit and 12 lakhs for the Automatic Biochemistry Analyser/LED Binocular Microscope.
Pertinently there are nearly two dozen Dialysis patients registered in Bandipora Hospital who are being forced to visit Srinagar hospital in absence of the facility but the concerned BMO according official wasn’t allowing the installation of the machinery for the reason best known to him.
Locals as well as insiders earlier accused BMO of unnecessarily playing in the hands of some local politicians who don’t want to develop hospital.
“We have proper space and availability of technicians in the hospital who can handle machinery but BMO is dragging politics in the issue,” they said. “What is the problem in installing the dialysis machine when there is space as well as technicians? BMO is making lame excuses to make his political bosses happy,” they said. According to officials there are many trained technicians available in the hospital besides having appropriate space however BMO's high-handedness and trickery has not put officers in surprise but have enraged civil society questioning who will install the machinery aimed official trickery and mockery.