Govt ‘clueless’ over ECI’s JK visit

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir government is yet to get a formal intimation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) of a proposed visit of a commission’s team for on spot assessment of the situation for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state.
Official sources privy to developments on the conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state told local newsgathering agency Kashmir News Service (KNS) that neither the government nor the office of Chief Electoral officer has got a formal intimation from the election commission of India on the visit of a team of the commission expected to make an on spot assessment of the situation before the commission takes a call on the simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state or the holding of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections separately.
A top government official on conditions of anonymity told Kashmir News Service (KNS), “We are yet to get both the government and the office of the chief electoral officer is yet to get any intimation on the proposed visit of a team of the election commission of India for on spot assessment of the situation before a final decision on simultaneous or separate conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. However may be we get a call from the election commission of India on the proposed visit of its team even on January 27 as speculated in some media reports.”